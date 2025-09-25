Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Navigator Holdings (NVGS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.10% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Navigator Holdings is $20.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 28.10% from its latest reported closing price of $16.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Navigator Holdings is 527MM, a decrease of 6.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navigator Holdings. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 27.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVGS is 0.28%, an increase of 32.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.83% to 24,168K shares. The put/call ratio of NVGS is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,468K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares , representing a decrease of 27.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 38.92% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,437K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 8.91% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 1,114K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 967K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Securities holds 871K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 0.38% over the last quarter.

