Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (KC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:KC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.69% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $17.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $21.42. The average price target represents an increase of 8.69% from its latest reported closing price of $16.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 10,755MM, an increase of 27.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KC is 0.11%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.22% to 19,144K shares. The put/call ratio of KC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 4,406K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 85.26% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,174K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,129K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 96.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 1,962.37% over the last quarter.

Ghisallo Capital Management holds 695K shares.

XY Capital holds 648K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares , representing an increase of 46.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 292.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.