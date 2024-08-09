Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Inari Medical (NARI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Inari Medical (NasdaqGS:NARI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.60% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inari Medical is $68.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 41.60% from its latest reported closing price of $48.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inari Medical is 544MM, a decrease of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inari Medical. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NARI is 0.31%, an increase of 65.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.43% to 70,971K shares. The put/call ratio of NARI is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HCC Manager holds 2,914K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 2,573K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 92.12% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,314K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 76.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 206.03% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,214K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares , representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 45.72% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,824K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 24.69% over the last quarter.

Inari Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

