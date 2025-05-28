Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Immatics N.V. (IMTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Immatics N.V. (NasdaqCM:IMTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 202.04% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immatics N.V. is $15.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 202.04% from its latest reported closing price of $5.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immatics N.V. is 141MM, a decrease of 1.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immatics N.V.. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 9.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMTX is 0.14%, an increase of 19.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 97,442K shares. The put/call ratio of IMTX is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,677K shares representing 12.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,605K shares , representing an increase of 27.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 9,383K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 9,135K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,065K shares , representing an increase of 44.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 24.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,584K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,418K shares , representing a decrease of 21.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 92.37% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,276K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Immatics N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

