Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) with Buy Recommendation

February 11, 2025 — 07:03 pm EST

February 11, 2025

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NasdaqGM:HRMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.58% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is $55.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 46.58% from its latest reported closing price of $37.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is 918MM, an increase of 34.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Biosciences Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRMY is 0.38%, an increase of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 62,109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HRMY / Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Valor Management holds 11,218K shares representing 19.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,606K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,486K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,637K shares , representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,280K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 3.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,914K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the research, drug development, and treatment for neurologic disorder of sleep-wake state instability. Harmony Biosciences Holdings serves patients in the United States.

