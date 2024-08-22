Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.21% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Globant is $222.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.21% from its latest reported closing price of $200.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 2,733MM, an increase of 19.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.42%, an increase of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 48,617K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,675K shares representing 10.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,726K shares , representing an increase of 20.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,391K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 8.22% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,394K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,215K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares , representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 87.11% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,405K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing an increase of 43.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 59.03% over the last quarter.

Globant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

