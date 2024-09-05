Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.92% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Genco Shipping & Trading is $25.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.38 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.92% from its latest reported closing price of $16.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genco Shipping & Trading is 326MM, a decrease of 23.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genco Shipping & Trading. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 8.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNK is 0.13%, an increase of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.69% to 31,828K shares. The put/call ratio of GNK is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,097K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing an increase of 14.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,050K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares , representing an increase of 39.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 88.44% over the last quarter.

Townsend & Associates holds 1,021K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 11.15% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 997K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 969K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 45.58% over the last quarter.

Genco Shipping & Trading Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 21, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 17 Supramax and seven Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,573,000 dwt and an average age of 10.4 years.

