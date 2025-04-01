Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Fortune Brands Innovations (BMV:FBIN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Fortune Brands Innovations (BMV:FBIN) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 1,306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortune Brands Innovations. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIN is 0.23%, an increase of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 147,157K shares.

Select Equity Group holds 8,542K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,559K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,293K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,049K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 37.61% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,807K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206K shares , representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 30.89% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 4,743K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,593K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,446K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,332K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 23.24% over the last quarter.

