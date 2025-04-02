Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Ferguson Enterprises (LSE:FERG) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Ferguson Enterprises (LSE:FERG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.97% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Enterprises is 15,380.75 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13,004.94 GBX to a high of 20,762.83 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.97% from its latest reported closing price of 12,210.00 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Enterprises is 31,891MM, an increase of 6.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Enterprises. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.45%, an increase of 112.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.87% to 205,047K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,291K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,370K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,154K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,186K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,991K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,760K shares , representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 90.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,935K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,873K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 12.00% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,313K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,263K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.