Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Evercore (EVR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Evercore (NYSE:EVR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.84% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evercore is $346.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $416.85. The average price target represents an increase of 8.84% from its latest reported closing price of $318.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evercore is 2,867MM, a decrease of 11.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,096 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evercore. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVR is 0.30%, an increase of 26.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.30% to 46,808K shares. The put/call ratio of EVR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,720K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares , representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 42.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,407K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares , representing an increase of 38.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 83.29% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,247K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing an increase of 51.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 150.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,179K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 21.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,171K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 29.31% over the last quarter.

