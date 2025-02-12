Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Denali Therapeutics (MUN:4DN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Denali Therapeutics (MUN:4DN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 223.94% Upside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denali Therapeutics is 70,30 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 39,39 € to a high of 110,25 €. The average price target represents an increase of 223.94% from its latest reported closing price of 21,70 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Denali Therapeutics is 188MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denali Therapeutics. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4DN is 0.15%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.80% to 149,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 12,314K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,346K shares , representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4DN by 33.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,727K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,824K shares , representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4DN by 34.40% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 8,797K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,909K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,127K shares , representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4DN by 31.88% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,978K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares , representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4DN by 33.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.