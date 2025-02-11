Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Denali Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DNLI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.92% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Denali Therapeutics is $42.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 106.92% from its latest reported closing price of $20.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Denali Therapeutics is 345MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denali Therapeutics. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNLI is 0.15%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 148,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 12,314K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,346K shares , representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 33.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,727K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,824K shares , representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 34.40% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 8,797K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,909K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,127K shares , representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 31.88% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,978K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares , representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 33.33% over the last quarter.

Denali Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco.

