Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Curtiss-Wright (CW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.29% Downside

As of December 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Curtiss-Wright is $359.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $237.35 to a high of $453.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.29% from its latest reported closing price of $379.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Curtiss-Wright is 2,883MM, a decrease of 6.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtiss-Wright. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW is 0.32%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 39,925K shares. The put/call ratio of CW is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,333K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 90.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,210K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 14.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,197K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 997K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares , representing a decrease of 27.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 63.16% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 959K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Curtiss-Wright Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

