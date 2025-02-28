Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of CoStar Group (CSGP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of CoStar Group (NasdaqGS:CSGP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.90% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for CoStar Group is $89.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 17.90% from its latest reported closing price of $76.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CoStar Group is 3,228MM, an increase of 17.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,633 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoStar Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSGP is 0.39%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 525,722K shares. The put/call ratio of CSGP is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 19,204K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,785K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 19,186K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,388K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 56.47% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,090K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,357K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,032K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,687K shares , representing an increase of 30.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 34.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,988K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,896K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Costar Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CoStar Group, Inc. is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Its suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Realla is the UK's most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. CoStar Group's websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,600 worldwide, including the industry's largest professional research organization.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.