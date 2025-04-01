Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Core & Main (CNM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.33% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Core & Main is $62.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.33% from its latest reported closing price of $49.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Core & Main is 7,299MM, a decrease of 1.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70, a decrease of 27.64% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core & Main. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNM is 0.38%, an increase of 19.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 242,279K shares. The put/call ratio of CNM is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 13,183K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,375K shares , representing a decrease of 24.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 8,007K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,993K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 12.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,249K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,031K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 14.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,038K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,927K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,882K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 90.00% over the last quarter.

Core & Main Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure.

