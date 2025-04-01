Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Core & Main (BMV:CNM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Core & Main (BMV:CNM) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 13,183K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,375K shares , representing a decrease of 24.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 8,007K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,993K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 12.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,249K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,031K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 14.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,038K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,927K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,882K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 90.00% over the last quarter.

