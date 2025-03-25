Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Clearway Energy (CWEN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.58% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clearway Energy is $38.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.21 to a high of $43.35. The average price target represents an increase of 27.58% from its latest reported closing price of $29.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clearway Energy is 1,538MM, an increase of 12.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearway Energy. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWEN is 0.23%, an increase of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 92,968K shares. The put/call ratio of CWEN is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,352K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,263K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,792K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,661K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 2,799K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares , representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,362K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 16.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,112K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Clearway Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearway is one of the largest developers and operators of clean energy in the United States with over 5.7 gigawatts of wind, solar, and energy storage in operation, including assets owned through their affiliate company, Clearway Energy, Inc.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.