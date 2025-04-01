Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Builders FirstSource (BMV:BLDR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Builders FirstSource (BMV:BLDR) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Builders FirstSource. This is an increase of 139 owner(s) or 22.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDR is 0.41%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.57% to 155,913K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,612K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,706K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 29.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,115K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 28.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,931K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 27.58% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 2,760K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares , representing an increase of 12.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,759K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 30.99% over the last quarter.

