Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (LSE:0HKF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (LSE:0HKF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.99% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is 137.76 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 106.89 GBX to a high of 190.49 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 48.99% from its latest reported closing price of 92.46 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is 390MM, an increase of 15.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HKF is 0.38%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 45,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,190K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares , representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,360K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,311K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares , representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,046K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 27.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,021K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares , representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 8.81% over the last quarter.

