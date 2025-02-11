Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:AVDL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.77% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is $18.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 108.77% from its latest reported closing price of $8.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is 255MM, an increase of 84.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 20.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDL is 0.23%, an increase of 26.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.20% to 79,859K shares. The put/call ratio of AVDL is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 13,327K shares representing 13.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,297K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,805K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 52.56% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 4,834K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,560K shares , representing a decrease of 35.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 44.36% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,389K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,899K shares , representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,986K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

