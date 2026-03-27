Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of AtaiBeckley (ATAI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of AtaiBeckley (NasdaqGM:ATAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 310.89% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for AtaiBeckley is $13.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 310.89% from its latest reported closing price of $3.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AtaiBeckley is 184MM, an increase of 4,389.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in AtaiBeckley. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2,000.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of ATAI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 3,306K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,675K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 465K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 461K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FreeGulliver holds 62K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.