Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Ares Management (ARES) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.52% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ares Management is 150.86. The forecasts range from a low of 128.27 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.52% from its latest reported closing price of 144.34.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Management is 4,502MM, an increase of 27.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,097 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 6.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARES is 0.44%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 195,099K shares. The put/call ratio of ARES is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,541K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,858K shares , representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 83.29% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 13,365K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,076K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,570K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,275K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,107K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Ares Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020 with more than 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.