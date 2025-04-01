Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.45% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Advanced Drainage Systems is $159.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.45% from its latest reported closing price of $108.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Drainage Systems is 3,177MM, an increase of 7.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Drainage Systems. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMS is 0.25%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 78,747K shares. The put/call ratio of WMS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,130K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 30.08% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,669K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares , representing a decrease of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 33.66% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,530K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares , representing an increase of 25.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 13.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,437K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 27.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,285K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Advanced Drainage Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.