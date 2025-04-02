Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Advanced Drainage Systems (BMV:WMS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Advanced Drainage Systems (BMV:WMS) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Drainage Systems. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMS is 0.40%, an increase of 12.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 70,210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,130K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 30.08% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,669K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares , representing a decrease of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 33.66% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,530K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares , representing an increase of 25.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 13.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,437K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 27.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,285K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.