Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0A4W) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0A4W) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4W is 0.16%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.76% to 176,516K shares.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 42,878K shares representing 25.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 13,708K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,894K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4W by 10.31% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,505K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares , representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4W by 3.75% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,285K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4W by 8.82% over the last quarter.

