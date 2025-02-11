Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ACAD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.53% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is $25.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 38.53% from its latest reported closing price of $18.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is 827MM, a decrease of 11.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAD is 0.16%, an increase of 13.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 171,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 42,878K shares representing 25.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 13,708K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,894K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 10.31% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,505K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares , representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 3.75% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,285K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Background Information



Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years it has been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. It developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Its late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research it is exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders.

