Deutsche Bank in talks to sell IT unit as it trims staff - sources

Germany's Deutsche Bank is in talks to sell an information technology services division, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The potential buyer is India's Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, one of the people said.

The unit, Postbank Systems, employs around 1,400 people mainly in the German city of Bonn. A sale would help Deutsche reach its goal of shedding 18,000 staff to cut costs and restore profitability.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment and TCS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

