Deutsche Bank halts plan for Vestifity app for clients with investment needs -SZ

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has halted plans for an app-based offering for clients with investment needs, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper report on Friday.

The departure of deputy chief executive Karl von Rohr meant that various initiatives were being re-examined by the bank, the report said.

The offering - dubbed Vestifity - was to target clients seeking to have their assets managed professionally, trade securities online and conduct their banking transactions digitally, the report said.

