Deutsche Bank, Google Cloud To Enter Strategic Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank (DB) and Google Cloud have agreed to form a strategic partnership which will enable Deutsche Bank to accelerate its cloud transition. With Google Cloud, Deutsche Bank will transform its IT architecture. Through the partnership, Deutsche Bank will also gain direct access to world-class data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning to better serve customers.

"The partnership with Google Cloud will be an important driver of our strategic transformation," said Christian Sewing, CEO, Deutsche Bank.

In February 2020, Deutsche Bank invited a number of cloud service providers to propose a partnership as part of its multi-vendor cloud strategy.

