Deutsche Bank gets new employee representative on supervisory board

Stefan Viertel has assumed a seat on Deutsche Bank's 20-member supervisory board as an employee representative, according to the bank's website.

Viertel, head of institutional cash sales and client management for Hungary, has taken over from Stephan Szukalski, an official with the DBV bank union.

Szukalski was only partly through a five-year term but told Reuters on Wednesday that he had long planned to step down due to the high workload and other priorities of the union.

Deutsche Bank also said the move was long planned.

