Deutsche Bank forms Berlin tech centre, largely staffed by Russians

Tom Sims Reuters
Deutsche Bank has made Berlin one of a handful of its global technology centres, the lender announced on Tuesday.

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has made Berlin one of a handful of its global technology centres, the lender announced on Tuesday.

Hundreds of technology staff have recently moved to Berlin from sister centres in Russia, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

