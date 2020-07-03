Deutsche Bank eyes payment systems, including Wirecard - Handelsblatt

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

Deutsche Bank is on the lookout for expansion opportunities in the area of payments systems, the lender's strategy director said in response to a question about the lender's interest in Wirecard's assets.

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is on the lookout for expansion opportunities in the area of payments systems, the lender's strategy director said in response to a question about the lender's interest in Wirecard's WDIG.DE assets.

"We are one of the largest banks in payment transactions worldwide ... So if there are opportunities here to strengthen ourselves, we will look into them," Deutsche's Fabrizio Campelli told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

Campelli said the bank was optimistic that it could cut adjusted costs to 19.5 billion euros this year, adding that it was on track with the planned 18,000 job cuts by 2022, as part of a turnaround scheme announced last year.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Edward Taylor)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters