Deutsche Bank eyes 23% cut in emissions tied to oil and gas loans by 2030

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Deutsche Bank said on Friday it aimed to reduce the emissions tied to its upstream corporate oil and gas sector loans by 23% by 2030, as part of a series of targets to help it meet its climate commitments.

By 2050, the bank said so-called financed emissions tied to the sector, including Scope 3 emissions from the use of gasoline and other refined products by end-users, would be reduced by 90%.

In the power generation sector, it would target a 69% cut in so-called Scope 1 physical emissions intensity - a measure of emissions per unit of output tied to utilities' direct energy usage - by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

In the autos sector, and specifically light duty vehicles, the bank said it aimed to reduce tailpipe emissions intensity by 59% by 2030, and 100% by mid-century.

In the steel sector, it aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 physical emission intensity by 33% by 2030, and 90% by 2050, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jan Harvey and Kim Coghill)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters