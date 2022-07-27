Deutsche Bank extends profit streak in Q2

Updates with details, background

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE posted a better-than-expected 51% rise in second-quarter profit as investment banking revenues rose, figures on Wednesday showed.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.046 billion euros ($1.06 billion). That compares with profit of 692 million euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for profit of around 788 million euros.

It was the eighth consecutive quarter of profit, a notable streak after years of losses.

This year is crucial for Germany's largest lender and Chief Executive Christian Sewing as he tries to deliver on targets he set out in a costly overhaul of the bank embarked upon in 2019.

"With the best half-year profits since 2011, we have proven - once again - that we can deliver growth and rising profits in a challenging environment," Sewing said.

($1 = 0.9854 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

