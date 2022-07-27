Deutsche Bank extends profit streak in Q2

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Marta Orosz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected 51% rise in second-quarter profit as investment banking revenues rose, figures on Wednesday showed.

Updates with details, background

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE posted a better-than-expected 51% rise in second-quarter profit as investment banking revenues rose, figures on Wednesday showed.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.046 billion euros ($1.06 billion). That compares with profit of 692 million euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for profit of around 788 million euros.

It was the eighth consecutive quarter of profit, a notable streak after years of losses.

This year is crucial for Germany's largest lender and Chief Executive Christian Sewing as he tries to deliver on targets he set out in a costly overhaul of the bank embarked upon in 2019.

"With the best half-year profits since 2011, we have proven - once again - that we can deliver growth and rising profits in a challenging environment," Sewing said.

($1 = 0.9854 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters