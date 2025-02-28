Deutsche Bank Downgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBAG:WBA)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBAG:WBA) from Hold to Sell.

There are 1,477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBA is 0.10%, an increase of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 619,830K shares.

Invesco holds 32,573K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,941K shares , representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 90.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,856K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,665K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 29.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,779K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,759K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 44.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,765K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,383K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 30.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 16,575K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,165K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 48.53% over the last quarter.

