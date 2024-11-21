Deutsche Bank Downgrades Target (WBAG:TGTC)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Target (WBAG:TGTC) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,057 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGTC is 0.32%, an increase of 7.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 449,854K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 33,488K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,409K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTC by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 20,624K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,581K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTC by 0.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,585K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,511K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTC by 18.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,874K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,634K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTC by 19.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,220K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,619K shares , representing a decrease of 13.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTC by 85.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.