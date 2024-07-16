Deutsche Bank Downgrades Spirit Airlines (LSE:0L8U)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Spirit Airlines (LSE:0L8U) from Hold to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Airlines. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 8.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L8U is 0.05%, an increase of 77.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.92% to 49,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,452K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8U by 73.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,785K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8U by 72.74% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,684K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,920K shares , representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8U by 72.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,382K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8U by 73.41% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,938K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 93.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L8U by 326.56% over the last quarter.

