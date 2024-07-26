Deutsche Bank Downgrades Southwest Airlines (LSE:0L8F)

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Southwest Airlines (LSE:0L8F) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.45% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Southwest Airlines is 27.15 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 19.08 GBX to a high of 34.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.45% from its latest reported closing price of 26.76 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southwest Airlines is 29,373MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Airlines. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L8F is 0.23%, an increase of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 603,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 61,422K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,476K shares , representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L8F by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 50,253K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,445K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8F by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,401K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 25,109K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,609K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8F by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,464K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,988K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8F by 9.81% over the last quarter.

