Deutsche Bank Downgrades Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

On February 2, 2023, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Qualtrics International Inc. from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.52% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qualtrics International Inc. is $16.09. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.52% from its latest reported closing price of $16.68.

The projected annual revenue for Qualtrics International Inc. is $1,747MM, an increase of 19.77%. The projected annual EPS is $0.09.

What are large shareholders doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 24,987,839 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 7,449,000 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 7,000,000 shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154,862 shares, representing an increase of 26.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XM by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 5,790,163 shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,300,725 shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XM by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,282,654 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,305,118 shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XM by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualtrics International Inc.. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 11.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:XM is 0.2049%, a decrease of 6.1937%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 148,379K shares.

Qualtrics International Background Information

Qualtrics is the creator and leader of the Experience Management (XM) category, and is changing the way organizations design and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics Experience Management, including 85% of the Fortune 100.

