Deutsche Bank Downgrades New Fortress Energy (NFE)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for New Fortress Energy (NasdaqGS:NFE) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.07% Upside

As of February 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for New Fortress Energy is 45.19. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.07% from its latest reported closing price of 32.03.

The projected annual revenue for New Fortress Energy is 6,413MM, an increase of 165.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Fortress Energy. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFE is 0.60%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.03% to 144,329K shares. The put/call ratio of NFE is 4.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Mountain Partners holds 25,560K shares representing 12.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,965K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,812K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 13,399K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,805K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,276K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 9.29% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,506K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 22.44% over the last quarter.

New Fortress Energy Background Information



New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

