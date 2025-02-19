News & Insights

Deutsche Bank Downgrades Merck (SNSE:MRK)

February 19, 2025 — 11:24 am EST

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Merck (SNSE:MRK) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an increase of 130 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.40%, an increase of 41.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.89% to 2,262,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CL:MRK / Merck & Co., Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 80,742K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,809K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 86.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,363K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,020K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 13.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66,387K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,007K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 13.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 61,182K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,155K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 54.31% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 36,445K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,868K shares , representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 78.46% over the last quarter.

