Deutsche Bank Downgrades L3Harris Technologies (LSE:0L3H)

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for L3Harris Technologies (LSE:0L3H) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.68% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for L3Harris Technologies is 251.74 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 185.22 GBX to a high of 337.23 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.68% from its latest reported closing price of 235.96 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for L3Harris Technologies is 18,779MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,094 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L3H is 0.33%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 189,904K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,518K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,056K shares , representing a decrease of 39.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3H by 32.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,631K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,585K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3H by 7.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,976K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,964K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3H by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,265K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3H by 68.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,777K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,630K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3H by 7.95% over the last quarter.

