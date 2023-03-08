Deutsche Bank Downgrades Joby Aviation (JOBY)

On March 7, 2023, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) from Hold to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.53% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Joby Aviation is $7.52. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 79.53% from its latest reported closing price of $4.19.

The projected annual revenue for Joby Aviation is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.62.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Intel holds 43,541K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,041K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 40,956K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines holds 11,044K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company.

Baillie Gifford & holds 7,686K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,686K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 70.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,648K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,360K shares, representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 14.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joby Aviation. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOBY is 0.47%, an increase of 17.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.23% to 198,011K shares. The put/call ratio of JOBY is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Joby Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Joby Aviation is a California-headquartered transportation company developing an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service beginning in 2024. The aircraft, which can travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, can transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transit. Founded in 2009, Joby employs more than 800 people, with offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos, and Marina, California, as well as Washington D.C. and Munich, Germany.

