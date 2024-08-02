Deutsche Bank Downgrades Intercontinental Exchange (WBAG:ICEI)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Intercontinental Exchange (WBAG:ICEI) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Exchange. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICEI is 0.51%, an increase of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 576,903K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,010K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,952K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICEI by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,111K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,948K shares , representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICEI by 6.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,431K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,984K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICEI by 2.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,156K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,055K shares , representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICEI by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,164K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,819K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICEI by 2.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

