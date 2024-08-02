Deutsche Bank Downgrades Intercontinental Exchange (LSE:0JC3)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Intercontinental Exchange (LSE:0JC3) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.04% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Intercontinental Exchange is 162.62 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 150.34 GBX to a high of 175.18 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.04% from its latest reported closing price of 135.47 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intercontinental Exchange is 8,092MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Exchange. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JC3 is 0.51%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 576,578K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,010K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,952K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JC3 by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,111K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,948K shares , representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JC3 by 6.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,431K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,984K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JC3 by 2.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,156K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,055K shares , representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JC3 by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,164K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,819K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JC3 by 2.38% over the last quarter.

