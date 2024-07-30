Deutsche Bank Downgrades General Dynamics (WBAG:GEDY)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for General Dynamics (WBAG:GEDY) from Buy to Hold.

There are 2,645 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEDY is 0.42%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 265,735K shares.

Longview Asset Management holds 28,098K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,270K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 15,626K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,873K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,440K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,433K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 3.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,751K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,709K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 0.27% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,350K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,603K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 74.95% over the last quarter.

