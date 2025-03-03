Deutsche Bank Downgrades Dollar General (WBAG:DGEN)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Dollar General (WBAG:DGEN) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGEN is 0.19%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 241,739K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 11,767K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,239K shares , representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGEN by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,321K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,823K shares , representing a decrease of 59.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEN by 44.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,864K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,978K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEN by 13.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,950K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,759K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEN by 12.37% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 5,770K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,421K shares , representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEN by 18.91% over the last quarter.

