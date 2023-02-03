Deutsche Bank Downgrades Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR)

On February 2, 2023, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Astra Space, Inc. from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.03% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Astra Space, Inc. is $1.17. The forecasts range from a low of $0.30 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 77.03% from its latest reported closing price of $0.66.

The projected annual revenue for Astra Space, Inc. is $26MM, an increase of 180.31%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.45.

What are large shareholders doing?

SherpaCapital holds 29,450,003 shares representing 11.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,450,015 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTR by 43.59% over the last quarter.

XAR - SPDR Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 13,428,145 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,530,761 shares, representing a decrease of 23.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTR by 60.64% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,567,100 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803,100 shares, representing an increase of 57.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTR by 31.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,320,648 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043,100 shares, representing an increase of 42.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTR by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Mckinley Capital Management holds 3,261,441 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astra Space, Inc.. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ASTR is 0.1089%, a decrease of 37.2433%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.77% to 94,576K shares.

Astra Space Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Astra’s first flight to space was within 4 years of its inception, making it the fastest company to reach space.

