Deutsche Bank Downgrades Air Products and Chemicals (XTRA:AP3)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Air Products and Chemicals (XTRA:AP3) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.29% Upside

As of July 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Air Products and Chemicals is 262,65 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 195,96 € to a high of 344,39 €. The average price target represents an increase of 7.29% from its latest reported closing price of 244,80 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Air Products and Chemicals is 14,175MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Products and Chemicals. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AP3 is 0.36%, an increase of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 217,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 12,302K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,230K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,921K shares , representing an increase of 38.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP3 by 32.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,997K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,979K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP3 by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,872K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,392K shares , representing a decrease of 36.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP3 by 93.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,602K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP3 by 19.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.