Deutsche Bank Downgrades 10x Genomics (LSE:0A88)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for 10x Genomics (LSE:0A88) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A88 is 0.21%, an increase of 50.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 122,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,425K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,920K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 38.29% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,284K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,041K shares , representing an increase of 35.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 21.96% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,529K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing an increase of 28.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,657K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares , representing an increase of 15.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 27.92% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,622K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares , representing an increase of 36.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 9.78% over the last quarter.

